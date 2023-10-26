Falling Into Fun: a preview of Zoo World’s ‘Zoo Boo’ event

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Zoo World in Panama City Beach is holding its annual ‘Zoo Boo’ event. It’s set for Sat. Oct. 28 and Sun. Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Zoo members receive 50% off.

You need to get your tickets in advance. Time slots are filling up quickly for the event. To learn more, go here.

On Thurs. Oct. 26, zookeeper Matt Horton and assistant zoo director Jadena Terrell stopped by the WJHG studio to talk about the event. They also brought three animals with them: Buddy the alligator, Percy the Great Horned Owl and a baby capybara. The baby capybara doesn’t have a name yet. Zoo World will be holding a contest to pick its name.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.