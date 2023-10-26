Falling Into Fun: a preview of Zoo World’s ‘Zoo Boo’ event

On Thurs. Oct. 26, zookeeper Matt Horton and assistant zoo director Jadena Terrell stopped by...
On Thurs. Oct. 26, zookeeper Matt Horton and assistant zoo director Jadena Terrell stopped by the WJHG studio. They brought some animals with them, including Percy the great horned owl.(WJHG)
By Mel Zosh
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Zoo World in Panama City Beach is holding its annual ‘Zoo Boo’ event. It’s set for Sat. Oct. 28 and Sun. Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Zoo members receive 50% off.

You need to get your tickets in advance. Time slots are filling up quickly for the event. To learn more, go here.

On Thurs. Oct. 26, zookeeper Matt Horton and assistant zoo director Jadena Terrell stopped by the WJHG studio to talk about the event. They also brought three animals with them: Buddy the alligator, Percy the Great Horned Owl and a baby capybara. The baby capybara doesn’t have a name yet. Zoo World will be holding a contest to pick its name.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deliberations began around 2:20 p.m. ET.
Verdict reached in James Finch trial
Anyone with information is asked to contact Springfield Police at (850) 872-7545.
Body found in Springfield home
The fast radio burst is an intense, millisecond-long burst of radio waves with unknown origins.
8-billion-year-old radio signal reaches Earth
Babb was charged with 37 counts of child pornography possession, one count of transmission of...
Man arrested on 37 counts of child pornography
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

Latest News

Lace up those sneakers for the American Cancer’s Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer...
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Kicks Off in PCB
Lace up those sneakers for the American Cancer’s Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer...
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Kicks Off in PCB
Lace up those sneakers for the American Cancer’s Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer...
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Kicks Off in PCB
Fun for the whole family!
Touch a Truck Event
On Fri. Oct. 27, executive chef Glenn Huggins, will Little's Lunches and Kitchen, stopped by...
Foodie Friday: fun Halloween meals for your kids