The future of Salvage Santa

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County’s Salvage Santa will look a little different this year.

After last Christmas, Mike Jones announced he was hanging up his sleigh.

For 40 years he made Christmas merry for thousands of children. by refurbishing bikes for the holidays. Someone new is taking over Salvage Santa’s sleigh!

“It’s just some big shoes to fill we really have our work cut out for us,” said Rich Johnson, who is taking over for Mike Jones.

Rich Johnson was chosen to take over for Mike Jones.

“He’s just always inspired me,” said Johnson. when he said Hey it’s time for me to step down and when he came to me and said would you be interested, I said we’re going to give it a try.”

“I think Rich is going to a good job, he’s a young guy and has a lot of energy, love him to death and I think he will do a fine job,” said Mike Jones, Salvage Santa.

Jones was Salvage Santa for 40 years a name given by late WJHG anchor Joe Moore after doing an interview about how he assembled and refurbished old bikes, turning them into new presents for local kids.

“It feels very weird I’m 70 years old and this is the first time since I was 26 that I’m not building bikes and toys for 5 6 7 8 hundred kids and more,” said Jones.

He turned his home into a workshop for four decades.

“It feels a little different I’m going to decorate my yard this year and decorate my house,” said Jones.

Johnson will now be the one collecting bikes for local children and making sure they have something shiny under the tree.

“Right now, we’re collecting new or very lightly used and ready to go. that’s the one thing I don’t possess, the bike-building abilities of Mike Jones and I never will. But we’re doing everything we can to honor Salvage Santa.”

Johnson says right now they have about 100 bikes and they’re looking for more.

“Girls, boys flip a coin there’s a need everywhere,” said Johnson.

Keeping Salvage Santa’s spirit alive, for many Christmases to come.

If you are interested in donating a new or gently used bike, you can message Rich Johnson on Facebook.

