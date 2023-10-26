Gulf Coast State College SGA to host Fall Festival

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Join the GCSC community at this family-friendly fall festival and trunk-or-treat event happening Friday, October 27.

Wear your best costume and enjoy snacks, games, and of course candy in the Student Union East Parking lot from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Presented by GCSC Student Government Association, the event is free and open to the community.

