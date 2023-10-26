Jury deliberating in James Finch Trial

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The jury is deliberating in the James Finch trial.

This is the second trial for Lynn Haven businessman James Finch. The Phoenix Construction owner is accused of bribing former Lynn Haven Commissioner, Antonius Barnes, in part of a larger city corruption investigation. In the first trial, jurors were unable to reach a unanimous decision.

Thursday marked the third day of the trial, which is being held in Tallahassee. We will bring you the verdict once it’s reached.

