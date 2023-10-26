Man arrested on 37 counts of child pornography

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:40 AM CDT
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Santa Rosa Beach man is in custody for over 35 felony counts of child pornography.

Deputies with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office reportedly began an investigation with the Department of Homeland Security that resulted in a search warrant for the residence of 45-year-old Nathan Leon Babb.

During an interview, Babb allegedly admitted to downloading the child pornography and led investigators to a USB where other files were located.

Investigators say the items found in Babb’s possession showed pre-teen and very small children as victims of sexual acts, some showing 7 to 11-year-old kids in sexual acts with animals.

Babb was charged with 37 counts of child pornography possession, one count of transmission of child porn, and one count of using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony. He was taken to Walton County Jail and given a $20,000 bond. He is still incarcerated at this time.

