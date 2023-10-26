Marina Civic Center could be restored

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - City officials proposed demolishing and rebuilding the Marina Civic Center after Hurricane Michael severely damaged it in 2018.

However, the beloved building could potentially be saved after all.

“Up until this point, I don’t think anybody has really taken it seriously to actually keep it,” Panama City Commissioner Brian Grainger said. “So, with that in mind, we’ve never actually done a full structural engineer study on it.”

A damage assessment, wind simulation study, and ground penetration radar survey were all performed on the Marina Civic Center.

Commissioners said a structural analysis would be different.

“Moving forward, we need an engineer to go in there, crawl all over the building, and tell us whether or not this building is going to stand,” Grainger said.

Several members of the local art community said they don’t want it knocked down.

“The thing we want to make sure is that it’s structurally sound,” said Paul Brent, the owner and artist of Paul Brent Studio. “If it’s structurally sound there will be a strong direction to renovating it.”

The Marina Civic Center’s size also gave it a competitive advantage. Brent said he wants to bring that aspect back into our area.

“It gave our community a basis for enjoying cultural events, and we do not have that now,” Brent said. “We’re going to have Bay High which has 700 seats, but our civic center had 2,900 seats.”

However, a lack of funding is a major roadblock.

“So, out of that insurance settlement that we had [from FEMA,] there’s about $5 million left,” Grainger said. “We could use those funds on a different project.”

City officials said the goal is to raise around $140 million for it.

Grainger said the Marina Civic Center will be brought up at the city’s next commission meeting. An engineer needs to determine if a structural analysis should be performed on it. A task order will then be presented to commissioners. The meeting will be held Nov. 14.

