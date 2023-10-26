Nationally Acclaimed Oyster Shucking Friends

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Honor Allen and Josh Woodworth are among the top three oyster shuckers in the nation... just this past weekend, Allen took home first place in the national shucking championship held in Maryland.

However, these two men are not just competitors... they’re also friends. In fact, Allen has known Woodworth for most of his life. Woodworth taught Allen how to shuck oysters and now Allen is teaching Woodworth how to compete in a full-circle moment. The next step for these two will be to travel to Ireland to attend the world championship in Ireland.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.