Nationally Acclaimed Oyster Shucking Friends

OYSTER SHUCKING
By Megan Kennedy
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 8:47 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Honor Allen and Josh Woodworth are among the top three oyster shuckers in the nation... just this past weekend, Allen took home first place in the national shucking championship held in Maryland.

However, these two men are not just competitors... they’re also friends. In fact, Allen has known Woodworth for most of his life. Woodworth taught Allen how to shuck oysters and now Allen is teaching Woodworth how to compete in a full-circle moment. The next step for these two will be to travel to Ireland to attend the world championship in Ireland.

Lace up those sneakers for the American Cancer’s Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer...
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Kicks Off in PCB
