Panama City Comedy presents Lynn Haven Laughs!

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Comedy is bringing the laughs to Lynn Haven.

On Friday, October 27, historic Roberts Hall will be bursting with clean comedy from regional and national touring comedians.

Comedians to hit the stage include Mark Evans, Lori Evans, Alicia Simmons Miracle, and Ethan Dayo.

The show is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are 15 dollars in advance or 20 dollars at the door. Get your tickets now at eventbrite.com.

