Parents speak out about state statute regarding bus routes

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The wheels on the bus go round and round -- but not close enough for some Bay County parents.

“It takes me and my children forty minutes to walk to and from that school. Every day,” said Panama City resident Makiesha White.

White and her kids are making that walk because of a Florida statute that was revised in 2021.

By law in Florida, school buses must be provided for students who live two or more miles from a particular school.

In Bay County, the statute leaves some students who live within two miles with a long walk to school.

In some cases, that walk can be made more dangerous by children being forced to walk across busy highways, such as US-98.

“Anyone that’s from Panama City knows that Highway 98 is a very busy highway, nonstop, day in and day out. There is no way that I’m gonna allow my seven-year-old and my nine-year-old to cross that busy highway,” White said.

So, she walks with them, cutting into the time that she could be using to continue to make money for the family.

On the issue of money, Bay District Schools says that it costs $8 million a year to transport its students to and from school and that the state is only subsidizing half of that.

“If we had unlimited resources we’d be doing transportation for everybody, but we don’t,” said Bay District Schools Superintendent Mark McQueen.

The district is also operating on a shortage of bus drivers.

“We have 98 routes and 98 bus drivers right now, so it’s very difficult to recruit bus drivers,” McQueen said.

Officials say that it’s their duty to stay fiscally responsible.

“The district is made up of taxpayer dollars and the taxpayer dollars are not sufficient to be able to do 100% busing for all of our students within Bay District Schools, very sadly,” said McQueen.

They suggest parents who live within two miles to organize carpools or to reach out to the school district to discuss other options.

“It takes everybody working together to ensure that there’s transportation for kids,” McQueen said.

To learn more about Bay District Schools’ transportation department, or to speak with someone, visit here.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.