Residents share ideas for the future of Parker Sports Complex

PARKER, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After being damaged by Hurricane Michael in 2018, efforts to fully restore one Bay County sports complex are in full swing. Phase one of the Parker Sports Complex is completed, but more phases are underway.

Wednesday evening Parker city leaders held a special meeting to discuss the future of the Parker Sports Complex. Earlier this year, the city unveiled phase one of the project which included basketball courts, pickleball courts and even dog parks, but that’s only the beginning of the multi-phased build-back project.

Parker residents gathered at the Parker Community Center to share what additions they would like to see implemented in the sports complex.

Jill Lutz is a pickleball player. She took to the courts Wednesday afternoon to enjoy a fun game with colleagues. She said she loves the new courts but does have one request.

“So these courts are wonderful,” Lutz said. “But as working folks, we’re only limited to evenings and weekends to play pickleball and so here in Florida it gets dark right now around 6:30 and it gets dark around 5:30 after the time change, so it would be awesome to have lights here to light the sports complex so that we can play pickleball in the evenings.”

Parker Resident Patricia Fouse said she has some ideas that would be enjoyable for both kids and adults.

“Jungle gym and swings,” Fouse said. “I’m almost 66 years old and I still like to swing, they may not be big enough for me but that’s something you know great for the kids. I love the idea of an outdoor um area where we could have food trucks come, we could have a band, we could have local people who are talented. As the gentleman said rather than going to another city, let’s stay right here at home and bring people into Parker.”

Council member Stacie Galbreath said the city is currently waiting for FEMA to approve phase two of the project which includes the roads, irrigation and landscaping. She said future plans for the grand plan of the sports complex require a collaborative effort.

“It’s all about them (residents),” Galbreath said. “We need to know what the citizens of Parker want for that park. What everybody wants to see there. What the school would like to see there. This isn’t about what the council wants. This is about what the community wants.”

