Seacoast Collegiate High School gets much needed donation

Junior and senior students at Seacoast Collegiate High School in Walton County now have a new, much-needed resource.
By Claire Jones
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT
The St. Joe Foundation donated more than $46,000 to the school for its One Device for Life program.

The program provides a Chromebook laptop to each junior and senior student at the school.

”Whenever they get a chance to work, they have their device with them. I think this gives them a sense of responsibility, a sense of independence. That’s important to develop, especially in the high school years,” said Teresa Horton, Executive Director of the Seaside School Foundation.

Those students go to classes at the Northwest Florida State College campus in Niceville, so school staff says this is a necessary tool for them to have.

“It’s heartwarming for me to see that we’re filling a void that might not have been filled. We really feel like the more we put into education, the more benefit the community is going to have in the long run,” said April Wilkes, Executive Director of the St. Joe Community Foundation.

Students will also get to keep the laptops they get from the program even after they graduate.

