PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This weeks 850Strong student of the week puts an emphasis on the word strong. Madison Woodworth is 13th in the state in weightlifting and number one in the district. But she also has a 4.0 GPA at Mosley and 4.0 in college credit as she’s duel enrolled.

