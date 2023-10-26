Touch-A-Truck Event

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 1:39 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This hands-on and unique experience is sure to be fun for the whole family.

Hosted by Coastal Wast and Recyling, United Way, and Publix Sports Park, the Touch a Truck event provides a day of discovery and community connection. Bringing together local trucks and curious minds, members of the community will have the opportunity to see how things work around us.

Scheduled for Friday, November 10 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Publix Sports Park, the event also supports veterans through charitable donations.

Don’t miss out on the kid’s zone with games, a food court, and a designated dining area.

Coastal Waste and Recycling to host Touch-A-Truck event.
Coastal Waste and Recycling to host Touch-A-Truck event.(WJHG)

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deliberations began around 2:20 p.m. ET.
Verdict reached in James Finch trial
Anyone with information is asked to contact Springfield Police at (850) 872-7545.
Body found in Springfield home
The fast radio burst is an intense, millisecond-long burst of radio waves with unknown origins.
8-billion-year-old radio signal reaches Earth
Babb was charged with 37 counts of child pornography possession, one count of transmission of...
Man arrested on 37 counts of child pornography
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

Latest News

Lace up those sneakers for the American Cancer’s Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer...
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Kicks Off in PCB
Lace up those sneakers for the American Cancer’s Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer...
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Kicks Off in PCB
Lace up those sneakers for the American Cancer’s Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer...
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Kicks Off in PCB
Fun for the whole family!
Touch a Truck Event
On Fri. Oct. 27, executive chef Glenn Huggins, will Little's Lunches and Kitchen, stopped by...
Foodie Friday: fun Halloween meals for your kids