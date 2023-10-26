PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This hands-on and unique experience is sure to be fun for the whole family.

Hosted by Coastal Wast and Recyling, United Way, and Publix Sports Park, the Touch a Truck event provides a day of discovery and community connection. Bringing together local trucks and curious minds, members of the community will have the opportunity to see how things work around us.

Scheduled for Friday, November 10 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Publix Sports Park, the event also supports veterans through charitable donations.

Don’t miss out on the kid’s zone with games, a food court, and a designated dining area.

Coastal Waste and Recycling to host Touch-A-Truck event. (WJHG)

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.