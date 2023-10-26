Verdict reached in James Finch trial

Deliberations began around 2:20 p.m. ET.
Deliberations began around 2:20 p.m. ET.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The jury has reached a verdict in the retrial of James Finch.

James Finch was found not guilty.

Deliberations began around 2:20 p.m. ET.

After less than an hour of deliberating, the jury asked why Antonius Barnes was not present, and if he had immunity.

Judge Mark Walker responded to the jury, saying this is a question of facts, and he cannot answer the question and can answer questions about the law.

The judge also said he cannot answer questions about facts not entered into evidence.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to contact Springfield Police at (850) 872-7545.
Body found in Springfield home
The fast radio burst is an intense, millisecond-long burst of radio waves with unknown origins.
8-billion-year-old radio signal reaches Earth
Babb was charged with 37 counts of child pornography possession, one count of transmission of...
Man arrested on 37 counts of child pornography
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

Latest News

Lace up those sneakers for the American Cancer’s Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer...
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Kicks Off in PCB
Lace up those sneakers for the American Cancer’s Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer...
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Kicks Off in PCB
Lace up those sneakers for the American Cancer’s Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer...
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Kicks Off in PCB
Fun for the whole family!
Touch a Truck Event
On Fri. Oct. 27, executive chef Glenn Huggins, will Little's Lunches and Kitchen, stopped by...
Foodie Friday: fun Halloween meals for your kids