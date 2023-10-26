Verdict reached in James Finch trial

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The jury has reached a verdict in the retrial of James Finch.

James Finch was found not guilty.

Deliberations began around 2:20 p.m. ET.

After less than an hour of deliberating, the jury asked why Antonius Barnes was not present, and if he had immunity.

Judge Mark Walker responded to the jury, saying this is a question of facts, and he cannot answer the question and can answer questions about the law.

The judge also said he cannot answer questions about facts not entered into evidence.

