Walton County Cultural Arts Alliance recognized in national study

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Many would agree that a strong presence of the arts is a big part of what can make a community great. One recent national study had a focus on figuring out just how big that part is.

The Walton County Cultural Arts Alliance was one of 373 other organizations across the country that participated in the study. The study focused on the economic and social impacts of the arts and art-related events.

Walton County Cultural Arts Alliance Executive Director Jennifer Steele said the data showed in 2022, the arts had made a $52 million impact and supported 652 jobs in Walton County.

”The events we are a part of, museums, galleries, concerts- those all spur economic development,” Steele said. “And there are about 85% of our community that feels it is necessary for a thriving community and a thriving Walton County.”

