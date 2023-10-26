Warm weather continues, for now

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Happy Thursday folks! A beautiful weekend is right around the corner!

The forecast remains stagnant as a prominent ridge of high pressure maintains a firm grip on the eastern half of the United States. Partly to mostly sunny skies, 5-10 mph winds, highs in the 80s, and lows in the 60s are very much the norm.

Into the evening hours tonight, watch for a slow cool-down through the 70s, with calm winds settling in overnight. Lows should settle into the mid-60s at the coast, and low 60s inland. We’ll have to watch for areas of fog developing for tomorrow morning, especially east of Highway 231. As that fog lifts early Friday morning, there’s certainly a possibility for some low-level cloud coverage as you commute to work.

Temperatures should have no issues warming up, though, which will quickly break apart any early-morning clouds, opening up our skies to abundant sunshine by mid-day. Depending on how early the sun returns, we have the potential to see highs even warmer on Friday than the past few days. Inland areas will approach 85 degrees with coastal highs reaching the lower 80s. East-southeasterly winds will continue to maintain a sticky feel outside, with the potential for a heat index again on Friday that may have temps feeling a few degrees warmer than the thermometer suggests. Outside of a few puffy fairweather clouds during the afternoon hours, there should be no issues with the weather and your outdoor plans.

Expect to see more sunshine through this weekend, with a few clouds and a light breeze out of the east. Highs will continue to range in the low to mid-80s with lows in the low to mid-60s.

Next week, our weather finally appears to change, and it could be a significant change. A large trough of low pressure will dig into the southeast, thrusting a cold front through our area. Although rain is looking pretty unlikely with this front, there will be a nice cool blast. Temperatures on Tuesday will begin to cool thanks to a breezy north wind, with highs falling into the 70s. By Wednesday and Thursday, a dry, crisp fall feel will settle in. Watch for highs only in the 60s and lows in the 50s and 40s.

The bottom line...

