Warrior Beach Retreat Returns

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Warrior Beach Retreat is once again welcoming soldiers back in Panama City Beach.

In hopes to re-connect, refuel, and find their way forward, Warrior Beach Retreat provides a relaxing beach retreat as an outlet for injured soldiers and their families.

This retreat is being held on November 7 through 13. The public is welcome to show their support at The Ceremony and Parade taking place on Thursday, November 9.

The Fall 2023 Warrior Beach Retreat Salute Ceremony Guest Speaker will be Lieutenant Commander (ret.) Ken Martin.

