Wednesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a quiet night tonight in NWFL w/patchy fog in a few spots. Lows will fall into the low to mid 60s. On Thursday skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds will be E/SE at 10 mph. The forecast remains warm and dry through the weekend. A cold front arrives next Tuesday bringing a pretty good cool down starting on Halloween and through next week.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.