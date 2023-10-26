Wednesday Evening Forecast

By Chris Smith
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a quiet night tonight in NWFL w/patchy fog in a few spots. Lows will fall into the low to mid 60s. On Thursday skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds will be E/SE at 10 mph. The forecast remains warm and dry through the weekend. A cold front arrives next Tuesday bringing a pretty good cool down starting on Halloween and through next week.

