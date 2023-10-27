Bay County recognized as an official Coast Guard community

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County has long had a relationship with the United States Coast Guard.

On Thursday the community was recognized for the support given to Coast Guardsmen and their families, by officially being named a Coast Guard community.

The proclamation took place at a ceremony held at the Panama City Marina.

Being a designated Coast Guard community means the area is recognized for honoring the service and sacrifice of the Coast Guard members assigned to Bay County.

It also means that the Bay County community goes above and beyond to support the families of the Coast Guardsmen who work in the area.

City leaders from several local communities were in attendance -- with many of them presenting the Coast Guard with keys to their cities.

Local officials say they take pride in being able to do what they can to support the military personnel in our area.

”That’s our purpose, to help support our military families and personnel when they come to town, get them acclimated to our community, and help out however we can to make their mission successful,” said Military Affairs Chairman Garrett Anderson.

Anderson said that it was a two-year application process to get this recognition, including receiving an official stamp of approval from the United States Congress.

According to the Coast Guard, there are currently 32 communities with this designation nationwide.

