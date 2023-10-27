Central Maloney Creating Jobs For The Community

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local manufacturing company is helping Bay County’s community by providing jobs and boosting its economy.

Central Maloney manufactures pole transformers, and we are told they sell to power companies including our local one.

They also say they manufacture around 100 transformers per day.

They’ve been open for more than a year now. They have a first and second shift, and as the company grows, they are looking to add a third shift which will provide even more jobs.

They have also added a new section to their plant to help with production.

“And the fact that we have this wonderful new finished goods yard is even going to give us the opportunity to produce more, and then we can get them out there,” said Alexandra Murphy, Human Resources for Florida operations Central Maloney. “As we grow our footprint, we are already at just under 100 employees, and we have also committed $50 million for a second location.”

The new location will be in Crestview and will be operational in two to three years.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.