Central Maloney Creating Jobs For The Community

central maloney
central maloney(WJHG)
By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local manufacturing company is helping Bay County’s community by providing jobs and boosting its economy.

Central Maloney manufactures pole transformers, and we are told they sell to power companies including our local one.

They also say they manufacture around 100 transformers per day.

They’ve been open for more than a year now. They have a first and second shift, and as the company grows, they are looking to add a third shift which will provide even more jobs.

They have also added a new section to their plant to help with production.

“And the fact that we have this wonderful new finished goods yard is even going to give us the opportunity to produce more, and then we can get them out there,” said Alexandra Murphy, Human Resources for Florida operations Central Maloney. “As we grow our footprint, we are already at just under 100 employees, and we have also committed $50 million for a second location.”

The new location will be in Crestview and will be operational in two to three years.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deliberations began around 2:20 p.m. ET.
Verdict reached in James Finch trial
Anyone with information is asked to contact Springfield Police at (850) 872-7545.
Body found in Springfield home
The fast radio burst is an intense, millisecond-long burst of radio waves with unknown origins.
8-billion-year-old radio signal reaches Earth
Babb was charged with 37 counts of child pornography possession, one count of transmission of...
Man arrested on 37 counts of child pornography
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

Latest News

Lace up those sneakers for the American Cancer’s Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer...
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Kicks Off in PCB
Lace up those sneakers for the American Cancer’s Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer...
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Kicks Off in PCB
Lace up those sneakers for the American Cancer’s Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer...
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Kicks Off in PCB
Fun for the whole family!
Touch a Truck Event
On Fri. Oct. 27, executive chef Glenn Huggins, will Little's Lunches and Kitchen, stopped by...
Foodie Friday: fun Halloween meals for your kids