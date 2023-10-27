ELL, Immigrant, Migrant Parent Involvement Night

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -It’s not always easy moving to a new country, oftentimes there are challenges. Language barriers can sometimes make learning a difficult task.

In Bay County, Bay District Schools officials say they are committed to giving all students equal opportunities through resources and events.

Thursday evening the Multilingual Student Support Center hosted its Immigrant-Migrant Parent Involvement Night. The semi-annual event featured food, goodies and even a special presentation. Parents got to learn the importance of literacy and reading, in addition to learning tips and tricks and about programs that will help set their kids up for success.

Maria Garcia is a Bay District Schools parent who attended the meeting. She said the meeting was very beneficial.

“I came primarily because as a Latin parent whose first language is not English, we have a bit more of a difficulty knowing certain types of information or guidance about some cases that they have in schools,” Garcia said. “So, it called my attention a lot because, here, I am able to clear up a lot of doubts that I have in reference to my kid’s learning.”

Bay District Schools Instructional Specialist Sally Gentili said the resources offered are part of a plan to get new families acclimated into Bay County.

“When you come to a community and you’re brand new and you have an English language barrier it is very difficult, I can only imagine,” Gentili said. “We want our parents to feel welcomed and we also want them to know the importance of education and bringing their children to school so that they can get the education that they need and then they can graduate from a school and go onto college if that’s what they want to do so we want to prepare them and we want to empower our families to help their children.”

Every kid who walked through the doors got to leave with three free books.

