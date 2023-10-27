Faces and Places of the Panhandle: taking a swim with Sandy the dolphin!

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - When you think of fall, you may think of carving a pumpkin, attending a festival or throwing a Halloween party.

We have another idea for you! It involves getting up close and personal with a dolphin.

Gulf World Marine Park in Panama City Beach offers visitors and locals the chance to swim with a dolphin! Recently, morning anchors Jessica Foster and Mel Zosh, and their morning producer Matt, had the chance to do just that. They swam with Sandy the dolphin!

FACES AND PLACES GULF WORLD SANDY DOLPHIN

Learn about Sandy the dolphin:

“(Sandy) is the largest female here at the park. She is also our matriarch. That means she runs the show. She is the Queen Bee of Dolphin Stadium,” said Hallie Brooks, a Marine Mammal Specialist at Gulf World.

She weighs about 500 lbs.

“That fluctuates throughout the year so during the winter she will put on a little more blubber to stay nice and warm. During the summer she’s slimming down with what I call her bikini body,” said Brooks.

Sandy is 10 feet long. Despite her size, she is gentle and sweet with visitors.

“It’s an incredible experience to meet a dolphin in the water. It’s one of the favorite parts of my job is getting people... who have never met a dolphin before to meet them for the first time, to see their eyes light up, to see the biggest smile on their face...it is something that is indescribable to be in the water with these incredible animals that are 500, 400, 300 lbs, but you really get to see the gentle side of them,” said Brooks.

Sandy made a lot of adorable squeaking noises during the swim, but she doesn’t communicate the same way humans do.

“They actually don’t have vocal cords... so they manipulate the lip of that blowhole. I like to think of it that when you make a balloon, you make that sound, it’s kind of that same way. There are air sacs around that blowhole and that helps her manipulate that blowhole to make thousands of different sounds,” said Brooks.

Brooks’ favorite sound Sandy makes is what she calls her giggle.

“She always laughs at my jokes!,” said Brooks.

Sandy is in her 30s-40s, and she has spent most of her life at Gulf World. All the dolphins there could not be released back into the wild.

“We are their second chance at life. Without us here at Gulf World, they couldn’t survive in the Gulf of Mexico. Not only are we giving them a chance at that second life, we are also giving them veterinary care, 5-star quality fish, around the clock, our vets their phones on them...not only are they getting that second chance of life, but they are also getting the best care they could ever ask for,” said Brooks.

Sandy has learned a variety of behaviors. One of them is a target, where visitors put their hands out and the dolphins touch the tip of their rostrum to their hand.

“Being here for almost 30 years, she’s accumulated so many behaviors. She does have one of the largest behavioral lists that we have. My personal favorite is she does something called a back breach. She’ll actually come up in a C and land on her back. It’s so impressive. People always go crazy for it in our presentations. It just shows how athletic and incredible she is,” said Brooks.

“We can also train for a variety of reasons. The number one most important reason we train is for their medical or husbandry behaviors,” said Brooks.

Learning behaviors helps the vets get blood samples, check for any gastric problems, get ultrasounds if the dolphins are pregnant and more.

How many dolphins call Gulf World home?

There are 15 dolphins that live at Gulf World: 12 bottle nose dolphins and three rough toothed dolphins. Gulf World is one of two facilities in the Northern hemisphere where these rough toughed dolphins live. All the dolphins range in age from six, all the way up to the 30-40s (Sandy’s age).

Never Interfere with a dolphin in the wild:

Gulf World employees want to remind everyone to never interfere with or try to play with a dolphin in the wild, including in the Gulf of Mexico. There is a $10,000 fine if you do so. Brooks said feeding them in the wild can be harmful to their natural instinct to hunt.

Special Discounts for Florida Residents:

Gulf World is offering special discounts for Florida residents. From Nov. 2023-Feb. 2024, with a Florida ID, general admission is $15. Meet and greet with an animal ambassador is $40. The promo code is FLS15.

Celebrating dolphins’ rescue anniversaries:

Recently, Gulf World posted on Facebook about two of its dolphins and their rescue anniversaries.

Meet Dagny:

Oct. 12 was the fifth anniversary of Dagny’s rescue. She was rescued from the coast of Biloxi, Mississippi after Hurricane Michael. She was deemed non-releasable due to significant hearing loss.

Dagny is about 7-years-old, and Gulf World posted on its Facebook page saying “this is a milestone she could not have reached had the dedicated stranding response teams not been able to reach her and bring her to professional care. "

Dagny was rescued off the coast of Biloxi, Mississippi after Hurricane Michael in 2018. (Gulf World Marine Park)

Meet Cajun:

Oct. 17 was Cajun’s 17th rescue anniversary. He came from Louisiana, and that’s how he got his “spicy” name, according to Gulf World. He loves his toys, his buddy Comet and visitors.

Cajun was rescued from the coast of Louisiana 17-years-ago. (Gulf World Marine Park)

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.