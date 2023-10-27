Fall Thunder Beach Motorcycle Rally Kicks Off

By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:41 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Locals and visitors know when you hear a roaring sound in Panama City Beach, it usually means it’s time for the Thunder Beach Motorcycle Rally.

The sound of roaring motorcycles is something you will be hearing all weekend long as the Fall Thunder Beach Motorcycle Rally is officially underway.

Hundreds of bikes are everywhere, and hundreds of bikers are already here kicking off the first day of the event, Thursday.

The weekend will be full of live music and vendors for everyone to enjoy.

Thunder Beach officials tell us the turnout is looking good so far.

“The average, it could be 50,000, it could be more,” said Wendy Holmes, officer manager with Thunder Beach. “The Fall is always smaller than our Spring, but as you can see, our turnout is wonderful.”

They’re anticipating more and more bikers to show up throughout the weekend.

There are several Thunder Beach locations in the area including Crossroads near Sharky’s, Harley Davidson and Frank Brown Park.

The event will continue through the weekend, ending on Sunday. And as always, watch out for motorcycles on the local roads.

