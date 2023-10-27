Foodie Friday: fun Halloween meals for your kids

On Fri. Oct. 27, executive chef Glenn Huggins, will Little's Lunches and Kitchen, stopped by the WJHG studio to show
By Mel Zosh
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On the Fri. Oct. 27 edition of NewsChannel 7 Today’s ‘Foodie Friday,’ we featured Little’s Lunches and Kitchen. Executive Chef Glenn Huggins showed us how to create fun and nutritious Halloween meals for kids.

One of the options is a “mummy pastry” filled with apples. Another option is to create a healthy pizza with a Halloween face on it.

About Little’s Lunches and Kitchen:

“Little’s Lunches specializes on a fresh and wholesome way of eating that is convenient and affordable. Lunches and dinners are made fresh and delivered straight to school, work, or home,” according to its website.

Little’s is also looking to expand and serve more schools. To learn more, give them a call at (850) 276-5372.

Lace up those sneakers for the American Cancer’s Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer...
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Kicks Off in PCB
