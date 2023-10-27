Foodie Friday: fun Halloween meals for your kids

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On the Fri. Oct. 27 edition of NewsChannel 7 Today’s ‘Foodie Friday,’ we featured Little’s Lunches and Kitchen. Executive Chef Glenn Huggins showed us how to create fun and nutritious Halloween meals for kids.

One of the options is a “mummy pastry” filled with apples. Another option is to create a healthy pizza with a Halloween face on it.

About Little’s Lunches and Kitchen:

“Little’s Lunches specializes on a fresh and wholesome way of eating that is convenient and affordable. Lunches and dinners are made fresh and delivered straight to school, work, or home,” according to its website.

Little’s is also looking to expand and serve more schools. To learn more, give them a call at (850) 276-5372.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.