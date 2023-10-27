Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council holds meeting in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council was in Panama City Beach this week for its latest council meeting.

The council is responsible for making federal fishery recommendations using their expertise as well as public input.

The council serves the five states that border the Gulf of Mexico -- Florida, Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana, and Texas.

Today, the council took action to modify the recreational closed season for amberjack to September 1 through October 31.

They also agreed to lower the commercial trip limit to seven amberjack.

The council says that these changes are being made to extend both commercial and recreational seasons while simultaneously ensuring that harvest is constrained to catch limits that were recently reduced in Reef Fish Amendment 54 to allow the greater amberjack stock to rebuild by 2027.

One local fisherman says these changes greatly affect Bay County.

”Fishing is big business here, whether it’s recreational, commercial, or charter, it’s big. The commercial industry provides all the fresh seafood for the restaurants here for consumers to eat and the retail markets for them to buy,” said Bob Zales II, President of the Panama City Boatmen Association.

On Thursday the council also took final action on an amendment being developed in conjunction with the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council to require commercial reef fish and coastal migratory pelagic permit holders to submit logbooks electronically, rather than mailing paper logbooks.

The next council meeting is scheduled for the week of January 29 and will be held in New Orleans.

