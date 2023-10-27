Lynn Haven Rotary Club Celebrates 50 Years of Rotarian Work

By Shaun Breaux
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:22 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Friendship and fellowship. The Lynn Haven Rotary Club have been providing just that for the past 50 years.

To celebrate their generous work in the community, the club invites you to their 50th Anniversary Celebration on December 4. The potluck dinner encourages guests to bring their own food and drink for good times and good comradery. The event kicks off at 5:00 p.m. at Arc of the Bay.

For more information on becoming a member and the many service projects in the works, visit The Lynn Haven Rotary Club’s webpage here.

