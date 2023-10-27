Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Kicks Off in PCB

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Lace up those sneakers for the American Cancer’s Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk.

The event held at Aaron Bessant Park on Saturday, October 28 supports breast cancer research and patient services.

With fun for the entire family, registration begins at 8 a.m. and the walk starts at 9:00 a.m. Survivors will be recognized and will receive a goody bag. There is still time to sign up!

Two volunteers and participants excited about the event are Arnold High School students, Olivia Haghighat and Gordon Anderson. Through the Marlin’s Food for Thought program, a Survival Breakfast will be available the morning of the event.

Olivia and Gordon explained that they founded the Marlin’s Food for Thought program in 9th grade when they realized the need for student accessibility to healthy drinks and snacks before and after school practices.

Now as juniors, they continue their work in the community. This is their second year sponsoring the Survivor Breakfast and said they hope this event will continue to raise awareness and help fund a cure.

For more information on the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk, visit the American Cancer Society’s webpage here.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.