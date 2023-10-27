Panama City Fire Department hosts open house

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Things are heating up at Fire Station 2 in Panama City.

On Friday, October 27th, the Panama City Fire Department invites you to their open house where guests can get a glimpse into the lives of our local firefighters. Activities will begin at 5:00 p.m.

Located on Beck Ave, guests can take a tour of the fire station, participate in kid friendly agility courses, view firefighters showing off their skills through different training techniques, and even witness a live fire demonstration at 6:00 p.m.

With October being National Fire Prevention Month, Lt. Howard Demro said it is just a great time to call attention to those simple practices and actions we all can take to avoid harm and continue education of the importance of these safety measures.

The Panama City Police Department along with Servpro will be supplying free food and drinks at the open house.

