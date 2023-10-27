Panama City Fire Department hosts open house

By Shaun Breaux
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Things are heating up at Fire Station 2 in Panama City.

On Friday, October 27th, the Panama City Fire Department invites you to their open house where guests can get a glimpse into the lives of our local firefighters. Activities will begin at 5:00 p.m.

Located on Beck Ave, guests can take a tour of the fire station, participate in kid friendly agility courses, view firefighters showing off their skills through different training techniques, and even witness a live fire demonstration at 6:00 p.m.

With October being National Fire Prevention Month, Lt. Howard Demro said it is just a great time to call attention to those simple practices and actions we all can take to avoid harm and continue education of the importance of these safety measures.

The Panama City Police Department along with Servpro will be supplying free food and drinks at the open house.

Lace up those sneakers for the American Cancer’s Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer...
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Kicks Off in PCB
Fun for the whole family!
Touch a Truck Event
On Fri. Oct. 27, executive chef Glenn Huggins, will Little's Lunches and Kitchen, stopped by...
Foodie Friday: fun Halloween meals for your kids