Salvation Army Bell Ringer volunteers wanted

The Salvation Army seeks bell ringers for annual Red Kettle Campaign
The Salvation Army seeks bell ringers for annual Red Kettle Campaign
By Jamilka Gibson
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Salvation Army is looking for bell ringers for its annual Red Kettle Campaign.

Volunteers will ring bells at various store locations to help raise money. The event starts on November 18 and runs until December 23. Helpers will ring between the hours of 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Organizers say the more the more volunteers the better.

The Salvation Army Corps officer Arnaldo Pena says volunteers are the foundation of the charity.

“It is so important because we the Salvation Army rely on the donations of the people to do what we do,” Pena said. “So any service that we provide is without cost to the people that we serve and the funds that we raise during this Christmas season which is our main fundraising during the year help us to help people along the way.”

The Salvation Army is hoping to raise around 100-thousand dollars. The money will help sponsor the charity’s programs.

To volunteer call (850) 769-5259 or visit registertoring.com

