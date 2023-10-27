SWAT called to Fountain home

FOUNTAIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - SWAT was called to a home in Fountain, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the landlord started a fire to a building on his property on 20521 Brandon Road and then barricaded himself in a home.

This situation began around 5:00 p.m. on Friday.

According to the Bay County’s Sheriff’s Office, the fire on the property was put out. The body of the suspect was then found in what officials suspect is a suicide.

