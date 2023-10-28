Florida CFO touts first responders at annual appreciation luncheon

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - First responders throughout Bay County received a warm welcome from a familiar face Friday at FSU-Panama City.

Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis spoke at the 2023 First Responders Appreciation Luncheon. He also helped present the First Responder of the Year Award.

The Bay County Chamber of Commerce hosts the annual event as a way to say “thank you” to those who put their lives on the line every day.

Patronis highlighted the sacrifices and long hours they spend away from their families. He said he’s working hard with legislators in Tallahassee to make sure first responders aren’t forgotten.

“Tallahassee is not going to forget the sacrifices they make whether it’s expanding PTSD benefits, whether it’s expanding cancer benefits,” Patronis said. “Suicide, happens at a higher multiple amongst our first responders than it does with everyday citizens.”

Patronis also serves as the State Fire Marshal. He said events like these hold a special place in his heart.

