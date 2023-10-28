High School Football Week 10 Highlights and Scores
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
High School Football/Week 10
Thursday
Niceville 28 Mosley 29
Crestview 39 Leon 14
Friday
South Walton N. Bay Haven
Bozeman Holmes
Walton Pensacola
Vernon Cottondale
Bay Rutherford
Port St. Joe Sneads
Arnold Rickards
Maclay Rocky Bayou
Jay Wewahitchka
Taylor Chipley
Graceville Freeport
Marianna FSU
Blountstown Liberty
Choctaw Ft. Walton Beach
Off: Destin, Franklin
Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.