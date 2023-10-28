High School Football Week 10 Highlights and Scores

By Scott Rossman, Braden Maloy, Dekevion Gause, Austin Maida and Daniel Nyman
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

High School Football/Week 10

Thursday

Niceville 28 Mosley 29

Crestview 39 Leon 14

Friday

South Walton N. Bay Haven

Bozeman Holmes

Walton Pensacola

Vernon Cottondale

Bay Rutherford

Port St. Joe Sneads

Arnold Rickards

Maclay Rocky Bayou

Jay Wewahitchka

Taylor Chipley

Graceville Freeport

Marianna FSU

Blountstown Liberty

Choctaw Ft. Walton Beach

Off: Destin, Franklin

