Kinard Halloween Carnival to take place Saturday in Calhoun County

The carnival will have games, food, and tons of activities for children.(WJHG)
By Austin Maida
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -If you’re looking for some spooky fun in the Panhandle this weekend, head on over to Calhoun County on Saturday.

That’s where the Kinard Halloween Carnival is taking place, from 5 p.m. till roughly 9:30 p.m.

It will be held at the Kinard Community Center, located at 5382 SW State Road 73.

The carnival has taken place for more than 40 years, bringing families together for the season.

There will be games, food, and traditional carnival treats such as funnel cakes and cotton candy.

A cake auction is one of the highlights of the festivities.

All Proceeds from the event go to the Kinard Fire Department.

Kinard Police Chief Jody Daniels says that the financial support his department receives through this event is vital.

“Oh, this is everything for us. Operational-wise, without this event we would not be able to operate. So, there’s a lot of people here that put this thing on, and we are all very thankful. We hope to see everyone out there,” said Daniels.

