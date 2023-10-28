Man dead after single-car crash in Holmes County

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man died after his SUV became airborne, struck a mailbox and turned over onto its side in Holmes County on Saturday afternoon.

The single-car crash happened after the SUV went onto the west shoulder traveling south on State Road 79 near 6th Avenue.

The man overcorrected and reentered the roadway.

He then traveled onto the east shoulder where he struck a large drainage pipe, launching his SUV resulting in the deadly collision with the standing mailbox.

