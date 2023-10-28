Man seriously injured after trying to help put out vehicle trailer fire in Washington County

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A passerby stopped to try and help extinguish a truck fire leaving him in serious condition.

When the Ebro Fire Department arrived, they found a truck pulling a utility trailer with a bobcat on it fully engulfed in flames.

This happened Saturday morning around 10:15 a.m. at the intersection of State Road 79 and State Road 20.

EMS was called to the scene to treat the injured man. Aid was also rendered by a Washington County Deputy and other bystanders.

The roadway was blocked due to the fire and cleanup.

Ebro Fire, Washington County Greenhead Fire and Washington County EMS assisted the scene as well as Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies.

