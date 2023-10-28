Offshore Patrol Cutter christened, launched at Eastern Shipbuilding Group

By Victoria Scott
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - History was made at Eastern Shipbuilding Group in Panama City Friday afternoon.

The community came together for the christening and launching of the U.S. Coast Guard Offshore Patrol Cutter “Argus.”

Coast Guard officials said the vessel will serve many purposes including saving lives out at sea and confiscating illegal drugs.

NewsChannel 7 was told 6.5 million labor hours went into turning this vision into a reality.

Rep. Neal Dunn (R-Fla.) said the cutter demonstrates the resilience of all the employees who helped build it.

“This shipyard has come through true adversity to get to this point,” Dunn said. “Hurricane Michael came through here just as they started construction. It ruined their construction facilities, ruined their offices, and the homes of the men and women who were building the ship. They came together as a family.”

The Florida Congressman also said Argus is the first of four offshore patrol cutters that have officially been completed at Eastern Shipbuilding Group. They’re all part of a Coast Guard cutter contract.

