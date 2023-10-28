Panama City Fire Department Hosts Open House for the Community

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Fire Department Station Two hosted a fun filled and educational open house for the community on Friday October 27th.

Panama City Police, The Red Cross, and ServPro joined as well to reinforce the teamwork aspect of providing a safe community. Here families we able to enjoy free food, displays of fire safety, and more. There were even agility courses geared specifically for the children. The main event of the evening was a real fire demonstration where they compared a home with and without sprinkler systems.

The event had a great turn out and officials are excited to keep the tradition going.

