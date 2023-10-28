Semi-truck engulfed in flames on U.S. Highway 231 in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A semi-truck traveling south on U.S. Highway 231 in Jackson County became engulfed in flames Saturday afternoon.

No injuries were reported.

The fire spread to the trailer of the truck with Campbelton Fire, Cottondale Fire Rescue, Graceville Fire Rescue, Jackson County Fire Rescue Station No. 2, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Road Rangers and FDOT working to extinguish the fire and clear the roadway.

At this time the incident is still active.

U.S. Highway 231 is open to just one lane of traffic as extinguishment efforts are still ongoing.

