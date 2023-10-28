Weekend Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a mild night tonight in NWFL w/lows in the low to mid 60s. On Saturday skies will be mostly sunny w/highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds will start East and turn South in the afternoon at 5 mph. The same forecast holds true for Sunday and Monday. On Halloween a cold front slides across our area and will start to cool us down. Highs on Halloween will be in the upper 70s. By Thursday though lows will drop into the 40s/50s w/highs only in the 60s.

In the tropics Tammy continues to spin and move east away from Bermuda while a new areas in the Caribbean has a 30% chance to develop, but the cold front that will bring cooler weather to our area will likely keep the storm east of the U.S.

