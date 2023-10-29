Annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk in PCB had big turnout

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - People wore their favorite shade of pink at Aaron Bessant Park in Panama City Beach Saturday morning for an important cause.

“Seeing this crowd puts the biggest smile on my face and seeing this event grow year after year,” NewsChannel 7′s Jessica Foster said. “I am a breast cancer survivor.”

The American Cancer Society’s annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk kicked off at 9 a.m. The event helps raise money for breast cancer research and patient services.

“I stand here today because of that research and those treatments that are available,” Foster said.

Participants included breast cancer survivors, family members, and community members who wanted to show their support. 89 teams participated.

“If you look on my sash right here my grandmother had breast cancer, then my baby sister had Stage 3 breast cancer, and then I had Stage 1 breast cancer, and then my mother got breast cancer, and then my other sister had four types of cancer,” breast cancer survivor Sharon Gilson said. “One was breast cancer.”

The walk also highlights the importance of early detection screenings.

Foster said not skipping her appointment ultimately saved her life.

“It was on that fifth year I was almost not even going to go to my appointment, and then, we had reported on a story about a young breast cancer survivor,” Foster said. “Something spoke to me. I know it was the Lord speaking to me that day saying do not skip this screening.”

Other breast cancer survivors at the event said the signs aren’t always obvious.

“If you think you have to have the BRCA [gene] to have cancer, you’re wrong,” survivor Sam Walls said. “That’s what you want to put out. That’s what you want to say to people.”

However, one sign is clear; never give up hope.

You can donate to the American Cancer Society by clicking on this link.

