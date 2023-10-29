Arnold Marlins Sending 15 Athletes to 2A Swim and Dive State Championships
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After sending 26 athletes to regionals, the Arnold Swim and Dive team had 15 of the 26 qualify for the 2A State Championships; 6 Divers, 9 Swimmers!
Divers
Sydnie Caldwell (G)
Connor Kilpatrick (G)
Addison Clark (G)
Preston Tomasiewics (B) - Seeded #1
Brock Swartwood (B)
Coleman Lewis (B)
Swimmers
Ben Parsons - Seeded #3 in 50m Freestyle and #1 in 100m Freestyle
Gip Crye - Seeded #2 in 200m Freestyle and #1 in 500m Freestyle
Boys 200m and 400m Relay teams
Girls Medley and 200m Relay teams (Alternate)
