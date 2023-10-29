Arnold Marlins Sending 15 Athletes to 2A Swim and Dive State Championships

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

After sending 26 athletes to regionals, the Arnold Swim and Dive team had 15 of the 26 qualify for the 2A State Championships; 6 Divers, 9 Swimmers!

Divers

Sydnie Caldwell (G)

Connor Kilpatrick (G)

Addison Clark (G)

Preston Tomasiewics (B) - Seeded #1

Brock Swartwood (B)

Coleman Lewis (B)

Swimmers

Ben Parsons - Seeded #3 in 50m Freestyle and #1 in 100m Freestyle

Gip Crye - Seeded #2 in 200m Freestyle and #1 in 500m Freestyle

Boys 200m and 400m Relay teams

Girls Medley and 200m Relay teams (Alternate)

