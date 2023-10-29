Grand Ridge School Dedicates Gym to State Championship Coaches

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In Jackson County earlier this afternoon the Grand Ridge School held a gym dedication to honor two former State Championship coaches in Jerry Davis and Greg Nable. Coach Davis won two for the program back in 1986 and 1989. Coach Nable claiming his title for Grand Ridge back in 2001. This dedication is a culmination of a year long process led by Marianna High School Assistant Principle Travis Blanton.

Both coaches won their titles while the school was still a K through 12 school. It has since been turned into a 5th through 8th grade school. Another school is currently being constructed there and this gym will be the gym for the Sneads-Grand Ridge area on the east side of Jackson County.

