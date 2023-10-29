Saturday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Expect another warm and mostly sunny day for your Sunday with those same conditions continuing on for Monday. Change is on the way though, as a cold front will enter panhandle on Tuesday bringing in much lower dewpoints and temperatures. Expect high temperatures to be in the upper 70′s on Tuesday and in the mid 60′s on Wednesday. Sunny conditions will last throughout the week.

