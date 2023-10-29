Sunday Evening Forecast

By Megan Kennedy
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -We have one more day with high temperatures in the 80′s this week. A cold front arrives to the panhandle on Tuesday which will begin to drop the temperatures. Highs for Tuesday will be in the mid 70′s and in the low 60′s on Wednesday alongside breezy conditions. However, our sunny streak is here to stay with no chances of rain in the forecast.

