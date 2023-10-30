An interview with ‘Seven Year Slip’ author Ashley Poston

Ashley Poston is a New York Times bestselling author.
Oct. 30, 2023
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Mon. Oct. 30, Ashley Poston, author of October’s ‘Chapter Chat’ book ‘Seven Year Slip,’ joined us on NewsChannel 7 Today to talk about her book.

Poston is a New York Times bestselling author. To learn more about her other books, go here. To connect with Poston on Instagram, go here.

What is ‘The Seven Year Slip’ about?

Here is a synopsis from the book: “Sometimes, the worst day of your life happens, and you have to figure out how to live after it. So Clementine forms a plan to keep her heart safe: work hard, find someone decent to love, and try to remember to chase the moon. The last one is silly and obviously metaphorical, but her aunt always told her that you needed at least one big dream to keep going.

And for the last year, that plan has gone off without a hitch. Mostly. The love part is hard because she doesn’t want to get too close to anyone—she isn’t sure her heart can take it. And then she finds a strange man standing in the kitchen of her late aunt’s apartment. A man with kind eyes and a Southern drawl and a taste for lemon pies.

The kind of man that, before it all, she would’ve fallen head-over-heels for. And she might again. Except, he exists in the past. Seven years ago, to be exact. And she, quite literally, lives seven years in his future. Her aunt always said the apartment was a pinch in time, a place where moments blended together like watercolors.

And Clementine knows that if she lets her heart fall, she’ll be doomed. After all, love is never a matter of time—but a matter of timing.”

What is Chapter Chat?

Chapter Chat offers a chance to read a new book every month, discuss them with community members and to make new friends, too! It started in Jan. 2023 in Panama City Beach, andThe Seven Year Slip’ is the 10th book the group is reading so far.

When is the next Chapter Chat?

The next Chapter Chat will be held Tues. Oct. 31 at 2 p.m. at the Panama City Beach Public Library. It is open to anyone who would like to come. Snacks and refreshments are provided.

