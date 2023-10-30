Annual Halloween Carnival and Trunk or Treat in Lynn Haven

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The city of Lynn Haven is celebrating its annual Halloween Carnival and Trunk or Treat event on Tuesday, October 31st from 5:30 – 8:00 P.M. at Sharon Sheffield Park.

The carnival is a free family-friendly event. The Trunk or Treat will feature more than 30 trunks from around Bay County and will be lined up on the outskirts of Sheffield Park.

This event offers kids a safe place to trick-or-treat while enjoying carnival games from local organizations.

Also, there will be food trucks, face painting, balloon artists, stilt walkers, axe-throwing, photo opportunities, and lots of candy.

Attendees are encouraged to come wearing their Halloween costumes as well.

For more information about the event watch the interview attached to this story from NewsChannel 7 at 4.

