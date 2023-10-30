Bay County Community members coming together to support Israel

ISRAEL EVENT
By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County community members are supporting Israel.

{pam perry/organization leader}

“I just want the Jewish people in our community and worldwide that we stand with them in solidarity,” said Pam Perry, the event organizer.

Chabad and Christians United For Israel members held a prayer vigil and rally in Panama City Beach Sunday.

“This is not something about only Israel this is something against the humanity in general {is dealing with} this evil that’s been in Israel,” said Rabbi Mendel Halvin.

Dozens of people showed up to the Laketown Warf Center to come together as a community.

“{It warms my heart to see} how supportive people are,” said Rabbi Mendel. “We have to fight the enemy of the evil forces of the world.”

They participated in prayer and played worship music while talking about strength for the holy land.

“We believe in them, we are here to stand with them through really bad times and we want everyone to know that,” said Perry.

It’s all about banding together to support one another.

“We have to increase the goodness, we have to increase the kindness,” said Halvin.

If you’re interested in learning more about how you can help.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This situation began around 5:00 p.m. on Friday.
SWAT called to Fountain home
Fatal crash generic image
Man dead after early morning single-car crash in Okaloosa County
thunder beach
Fall Thunder Beach Motorcycle Rally Kicks Off
Car Crash
One dead after alleged DUI manslaughter in Santa Rosa County
Fatal crash generic
Man dead after single-car crash in Holmes County

Latest News

NEAL DUNN ON NEW HOUSE SPEAKER
NEAL DUNN ON NEW HOUSE SPEAKER
ISRAEL EVENT
ISRAEL EVENT
Neal Dunn represents Florida's 2nd congressional district.
Rep. Neal Dunn reflects on new House speaker
Panama City resident Joseph Mandeville and his girlfriend made this scary Halloween prop from...
Panama City couple turns debris into Halloween decorations