Bay County Community members coming together to support Israel

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County community members are supporting Israel.

{pam perry/organization leader}

“I just want the Jewish people in our community and worldwide that we stand with them in solidarity,” said Pam Perry, the event organizer.

Chabad and Christians United For Israel members held a prayer vigil and rally in Panama City Beach Sunday.

“This is not something about only Israel this is something against the humanity in general {is dealing with} this evil that’s been in Israel,” said Rabbi Mendel Halvin.

Dozens of people showed up to the Laketown Warf Center to come together as a community.

“{It warms my heart to see} how supportive people are,” said Rabbi Mendel. “We have to fight the enemy of the evil forces of the world.”

They participated in prayer and played worship music while talking about strength for the holy land.

“We believe in them, we are here to stand with them through really bad times and we want everyone to know that,” said Perry.

It’s all about banding together to support one another.

“We have to increase the goodness, we have to increase the kindness,” said Halvin.

If you’re interested in learning more about how you can help.

