BCSO Halloween Safety Tips

By Allison Baker
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Halloween is just a day away, and officials with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office want to ensure you and your children stay safe this year.

Deputy Jake Navarro stopped by the WJHG studio with all the information you need to have a fun and safe Halloween.

Authorities ask that drivers be aware on Tuesday night of trick-or-treaters out and about in neighborhoods.

For parents and kids, make sure you are walking around safely and not in between cars or through people’s yards.

Deputy Navarro suggested that parents buy reflective tape and you can even purchase it in black so it does not ruin your costume.

For a fun safe trick-or-treating experience, BCSO will be participating in the 3rd Annual First Responders Trunk-or-Treat at Mosley High School on Tuesday from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m.

For more tips watch the full interview on NewsChannel 7 at 4.

