Celebrating the art of lyric and melody at Songwriters Underground

By Shaun Breaux
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Expand your musical palate and check out some of the best local songwriters in the Panama City area at the first Songwriters Underground event.

Ten acts including, Lucky Mud, Michael R.J. Roth, Matt Law, Corey Hall and Ashley Feller will share their original music in an intimate setting in Mosey’s back room.

Tickets for the entire event are $15 per person at the door or in advance.

For more ticket information, contact Corey Hall at coreyhallmusic@gmail.com or 850-624-8199.

Check out some of the best local songwriters in the Panama City area at Songwriters Underground.(WJHG)

