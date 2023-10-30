City of Freeport trying to keep up with massive growth

FREEPORT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panhandle, and even small towns within the panhandle, have not been immune to that growth. The once-small town of Freeport, nestled in the center of Walton County just above the Choctawhatchee Bay, is said to be one of the fastest-growing places in the state in recent years.

City of Freeport Mayor Russ Barley told NewsChannel 7 that when he was a child, no more than a few hundred people were living within the city limits. Now, he said that number has grown and continues to grow, into thousands.

“I grew up here and so I definitely see all the changes,” Barley said. “From whenever I lived here, there was like 500 people and now we’re up to about 13,000 in the city limits.”

As more people visit and move to the area, it can be challenging to keep up.

“We have a lot of issues right now with infrastructure as far as roadways. We’re working on that,” Barley said.

Barley said the city has also been focused on ensuring utilities are readily available for new properties being built. He said there is an upgraded sewer plan, expected to be completed by the beginning of 2024, and plans to address sewer and water needs on the east side of town as well.

These utilities are expected to continue to be high in demand as an estimated 2,000+ homes and apartments are being built in the Freeport area, and multiple businesses are set to be moving in.

Another challenge that comes with the fast-paced growth is keeping the spirit of the small town alive. Barley said most of the city council and leaders are also long-time Freeport residents, and that they also want to keep Freeport’s personality.

“We hear all the time, they still want the hometown feel, but the growth itself is inevitable,” Barley said. “[Council members] don’t want it to be a big city, they don’t even want it to be like Destin. They want it to be quaint and just for people to enjoy.”

Barley said one of the ways they try to keep the community close is through local events. The city’s 10th annual Bayfest event is set to take place at the Freeport Regional Sports Complex on Saturday, November 4th, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Barley added that his door is always open and he is willing to hear input, questions, or comments from residents. To contact the City of Freeport Mayor’s Office, click here.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.